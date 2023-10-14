What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Rajkot? In Rajkot, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 is Rs 47,83,949.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Gla in Rajkot? In Rajkot, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz Gla 200 will be Rs 2,53,464.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Gla in Rajkot? The Mercedes-Benz Gla 200's insurance charges in Rajkot are Rs 1,69,985.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Rajkot? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Rajkot is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 43,60,000, RTO - Rs. 2,53,464, Insurance - Rs. 1,69,985, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in ##cityName## as Rs. 47,83,949 .

What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla Top Model? The top model of the Mercedes-Benz Gla is the Mercedes-Benz 220d 4MATIC, with an on-road price of Rs. 52,55,657 in Rajkot.

What is the on road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Gla in Rajkot starts at Rs. 47,83,949 and goes upto Rs. 52,55,657. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.