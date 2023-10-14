Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz GLA on road price in Rajkot starts from Rs. 47.84 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLA top variant goes up to Rs. 52.56 Lakhs in Rajkot.
Mercedes-Benz GLA comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC.
The Mercedes-Benz GLA on road price in Rajkot for 1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 47.84 - 52.56 Lakhs.
Mercedes-Benz GLA on road price breakup in Rajkot includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Rajkot, Audi Q3 which starts at Rs. 44.89 Lakhs in Rajkot and Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024 starting at Rs. 48 Lakhs in Rajkot.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 ₹ 47.84 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d ₹ 49.83 Lakhs Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d 4MATIC ₹ 52.56 Lakhs
