Jeep Wrangler on road price in Meerut starts from Rs. 63.30 Lakhs. The on road price for Jeep Wrangler top variant goes up to Rs. 67.85 Lakhs in Meerut. The lowest price model is Jeep Wrangler on road price in Meerut starts from Rs. 63.30 Lakhs. The on road price for Jeep Wrangler top variant goes up to Rs. 67.85 Lakhs in Meerut. The lowest price model is Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and the most priced model is Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Visit your nearest Jeep Wrangler dealers and showrooms in Meerut for best offers. Jeep Wrangler on road price breakup in Meerut includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Jeep Wrangler is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Meerut, Audi Q5 which starts at Rs. 59.22 Lakhs in Meerut and Skoda Kodiaq 2024 starting at Rs. 45 Lakhs in Meerut. Variants On-Road Price Jeep Wrangler Unlimited ₹ 63.30 Lakhs Jeep Wrangler Rubicon ₹ 67.85 Lakhs