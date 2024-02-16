What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler in Hubli? The on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Hubli is Rs 68,80,525.

What will be the RTO charges for Jeep Wrangler in Hubli? The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will have RTO charges of Rs 11,26,897 in Hubli.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jeep Wrangler in Hubli? The insurance Charges for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Hubli is Rs 2,38,128.

What is the detailed breakup of Jeep Wrangler in Hubli? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jeep Wrangler base variant in Hubli: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 55,15,000, RTO - Rs. 11,26,897, Insurance - Rs. 2,38,128, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jeep Wrangler in Hubli is Rs. 68,80,525.

What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Top Model? The top model of the Jeep Wrangler is the Jeep Rubicon, which costs Rs. 73,75,435 on the road in Hubli.

What is the on road price of Jeep Wrangler? Jeep Wrangler's on-road price in Hubli starts at Rs. 68,80,525 and rises to Rs. 73,75,435. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.