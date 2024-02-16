What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler in Agra? The on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Agra is Rs 63,30,128.

What will be the RTO charges for Jeep Wrangler in Agra? The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited will have RTO charges of Rs 5,76,500 in Agra.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jeep Wrangler in Agra? The insurance Charges for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited in Agra is Rs 2,38,128.

What is the detailed breakup of Jeep Wrangler in Agra? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Jeep Wrangler base variant in Agra: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 55,15,000, RTO - Rs. 5,76,500, Insurance - Rs. 2,38,128, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Jeep Wrangler in ##cityName## is Rs. 63,30,128.

What is the on-road price of Jeep Wrangler Top Model? The top model of the Jeep Wrangler is the Jeep Rubicon, which costs Rs. 67,85,118 on the road in Agra.

What is the on road price of Jeep Wrangler? Jeep Wrangler's on-road price in Agra starts at Rs. 63,30,128 and rises to Rs. 67,85,118. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.