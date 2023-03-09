2023 Honda City: Did someone say cameras?

Honda Sense, the company's version of Advanced Driver-Assistance System or ADAS, makes its debut on the petrol-only model. Remember, it was already available in the City e:HEV since last year. Personally, I am not a fan of ADAS in Indian conditions on any car but I will keep my reservations aside for the sake of this review.

The 2023 Honda City also offers low-speed follow function as part of the ADAS features.

Honda Sense, for the uninitiated, makes use of a primary camera on the windshield to scan the road ahead for vehicles, bikes and even pedestrians. On the new Honda City, we tested some of the many features on a secluded stretch of road and found the Collision Mitigation System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control to be functioning on point. The last three highlights were also tested on the Delhi-Agra Taj Expressway during the course of the review. The car continues to give necessary visual warnings to demand your attention so for all those looking to play cards or UNO assuming this is a self-drive vehicle, tread carefully.

2023 Honda City: How is it to drive

Nothing has changed mechanically on the new Honda City and therefore, here is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is satisfactorily familiar. The only update here is that the engine is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel. On the move though, the Honda City continues to have its familiar strengths and follies.

The petrol unit still offers 121 hp of max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. On our review unit, the engine was mated to the CVT unit and during the course of our drive within Noida and Greater Noida, the Honda City fared in familiar ways. The sedan has a mature drive character and marches forward instead of racing ahead. As an executive mid-size sedan, this has always been its core strength. The CVT unit ticks the numbers when it needs to and weaving the City in and out of city traffic and over bad roads is fairly easy.

Honda City still may not be the quickest to 100 kmph in its segment but it tries to make up for it by offering a more planted ride than many others.