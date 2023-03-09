CityPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageOffersDealersEMINewsVideos
Honda City
HONDA City

Launched in Mar 2023

4.5
2 Reviews
₹11.82 - 16.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
City Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1482.0 - 1497.0 cc

City: 1498.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 19.1 kmpl

City: 17.8 - 18.4 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 118.1 bhp

City: 119.0 bhp

View all City Specs and Features

About Honda City

Latest Update

  • Honda City, Elevate and Amaze get benefits of up to ₹90,000
  • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz looking at end of road. What's killing this Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia rival?

    • Introduction Read More
    Honda City Variants
    Honda City price starts at ₹ 11.82 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 16.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    20 Variants Available
    SV Petrol MT₹11.82 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    SV Petrol MT (With additional safety features)₹12.28 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    V Petrol MT₹12.7 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elegant Edition MT₹12.8 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    V Petrol MT (With additional safety features)₹13.05 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    V Petrol MT Apex Edition₹13.3 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    VX Petrol MT₹13.82 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    V Petrol CVT₹13.95 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Elegant Edition CVT₹14.05 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    V Petrol CVT (With additional safety features)₹14.1 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    VX Petrol MT (With additional safety features)₹14.12 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    VX Petrol MT Apex Edition₹14.37 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    V Petrol CVT Apex Edition₹14.55 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    ZX Petrol MT₹15.05 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    VX Petrol CVT₹15.07 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    ZX Petrol MT (With additional safety features)₹15.3 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Wireless Charger
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    VX Petrol CVT (With additional safety features)₹15.37 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    VX Petrol CVT Apex Editon₹15.37 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    ZX Petrol CVT₹16.3 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    ZX Petrol CVT (With additional safety features)₹16.55 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda City Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Honda City Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Sportier looksFeature additions in cabinADAS (Honda Sense)

    Cons

    Sedate drive character

    Honda City deserves an award for sheer perseverance. First launched in India in 1998, the Honda City has seen astronomical highs and the depths of despair in near equal measure. But through it all, the sedan has continued its foray, evolving gradually to the rapidly changing dynamics of modern-day four-wheeled vehicles. The dawn of 2023 has now brought out the facelift version of the fifth-generation model that was introduced around three years ago.

    The sedan segment in the Indian auto industry may still be growing through a rough patch but as the flagship model of Honda Cars India, the Honda City continues to shoulder the bulk of the burden for the Japanese brand here. While it does have a ferociously loyal fan base, albeit small, there have been a plethora of reasons why those who buy a Honda City, buy a Honda City. So does the 2023 Honda City facelift possess the inherent strengths and then some to fight for every inch of space?

    READ MORE

    Honda City Colours

    Honda City is available in the 6 Colours in India.

    Golden brown metallic
    Obsidian blue pearl
    Meteoroid grey metallic
    Platinum white pearl
    Lunar silver mettalic
    Radiant red metallic
    Honda City Safety Ratings

    The Honda City has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Honda City Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSedan
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage18.4 kmpl
    Engine1498 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all City specs and features

    Honda City comparison with similar cars

    Honda City
    Hyundai Verna
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Skoda Slavia
    Tata Tigor EV
    ₹11.82 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.07 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.56 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10.34 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹12.49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Power
    119 bhp
    Power
    158 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    74 bhp
    Torque
    145 Nm
    Torque
    253 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    170 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    179 mm
    Ground Clearance
    179 mm
    Ground Clearance
    172 mm
    Length
    4583 mm
    Length
    4535 mm
    Length
    4561 mm
    Length
    4541 mm
    Length
    3993 mm
    Height
    1489 mm
    Height
    1475 mm
    Height
    1507 mm
    Height
    1507 mm
    Height
    1532 mm
    Width
    1748 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1752 mm
    Width
    1752 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.05 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.1 metres
    Boot Space
    506 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    521 litres
    Boot Space
    521 litres
    Boot Space
    316 litres
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Currently viewingCity vs VernaCity vs VirtusCity vs SlaviaCity vs Tigor EV
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Honda City Mileage

    Honda City in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Honda City's petrol variant is 17.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda City SV Petrol MT (With additional safety features) comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    17.8 kmpl
    Honda City User Reviews & Ratings

    4.5
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    1
    Write a Review
    A Decade of Reliability, Efficiency & Comfort "
    I've been using the Honda City for the past 10 years, and it has proven to be a reliable and efficient vehicle. The car's fuel efficiency is impressive, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting. Over the years, the Honda City has required minimal maintenance, with the engine and major components holding up well. The interior remains comfortable and spacious, with features that still feel modern and user-friendly. The driving experience is smooth, with good handling and a responsive engine. Overall, the Honda City has been a dependable and enduring investment.By: DINESH (Jun 20, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best Sadan in this range
    I am driving city from last 4 year and found value of money and very comfortable while drive with 0 engine noise By: Rachit Dhawan (Mar 29, 2024)
    Read Full Review

