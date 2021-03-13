Home > Bmw > X5 > Bmw X5 On Road Price in Sivakasi

Bmw X5 On Road Price in Sivakasi

BMW X5 Variant wise Price, specifications and features

X5 xDrive30d SportX

₹ 87.78 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sivakasi

Ex Showroom Price
7,550,000
RTO
1,025,580
Insurance
202,891
On-Road Price
8,778,471
Engine Type
B57 Turbocharged I6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1070.4 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
620 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.38 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
262 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
265 / 50 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone Axle
Rear Tyres
265 / 50 R19
Ground Clearance
214 mm
Length
4922 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm
Kerb Weight
2265 kg
Height
1745 mm
Width
2004 mm
Bootspace
650 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres
X5 xDrive30d xLine

₹ 99.82 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sivakasi

X5 xDrive40i M Sport

₹ 98.98 Lakhs On-Road Price in Sivakasi

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

