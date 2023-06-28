What is the on-road price of BMW X1 in Kanpur? In Kanpur, the on-road price of the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine is Rs 51,60,913.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW X1 in Kanpur? The RTO Charges for the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine in Kanpur is Rs 3,92,200.

What will be the Insurance charges for BMW X1 in Kanpur? The BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine's insurance charges in Kanpur are Rs 1,78,213.

What is the detailed breakup of BMW X1 in Kanpur? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the BMW X1 base variant in Kanpur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 45,90,000, RTO - Rs. 3,92,200, Insurance - Rs. 1,78,213, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the BMW X1 in ##cityName## is Rs. 51,60,913.

What is the on-road price of BMW X1 Top Model? The top model of the BMW X1 is the BMW sDrive20d xLine, which costs Rs. 54,95,644 on the road in Kanpur.

What is the on road price of BMW X1? BMW X1 on-road price in Kanpur starts at Rs. 51,60,913 and goes up to Rs. 54,95,644. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.