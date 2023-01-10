What is the on-road price of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in Vadodara? The on-road price of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport in Vadodara is Rs 63,01,829.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in Vadodara? In Vadodara, the RTO charges for the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport will be Rs 2,56,600.

What will be the Insurance charges for BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in Vadodara? The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine 330Li M Sport's insurance charges in Vadodara are Rs 2,54,729.

What is the detailed breakup of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in Vadodara? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in Vadodara is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 57,90,000, RTO - Rs. 2,56,600, Insurance - Rs. 2,54,729, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in ##cityName## as Rs. 63,01,829 .

What is the on-road price of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Top Model? The top model of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is the BMW 320Ld Iconic Edition, which costs Rs. 65,93,399 on the road in Vadodara.

What is the on road price of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine? BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine's on-road price in Vadodara starts at Rs. 63,01,829 and rises to Rs. 65,93,399. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.