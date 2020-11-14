What is the on-road price of Audi Rs Q8 in Rajkot? The Audi Rs Q8 4.0L TFSI is priced on the road at Rs 2,26,47,815 in Rajkot.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi Rs Q8 in Rajkot? In Rajkot, the RTO charges for the Audi Rs Q8 4.0L TFSI will be Rs 11,34,942.

What will be the Insurance charges for Audi Rs Q8 in Rajkot? In Rajkot, the insurance charges for the Audi Rs Q8 4.0L TFSI will be Rs 8,07,373.

What is the detailed breakup of Audi Rs Q8 in Rajkot? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Audi Rs Q8 base variant in Rajkot: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,07,05,000, RTO - Rs. 11,34,942, Insurance - Rs. 8,07,373, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Audi Rs Q8 in ##cityName## is Rs. 2,26,47,815.

