HT Auto
HomeNew CarsAudiRS Q8On Road Price in Madurai

Audi RS Q8 On Road Price in Madurai

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Audi RS Q8
1/2
Audi RS Q8
2/2
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.45 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Madurai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

RS Q8 Price in Madurai

Audi RS Q8 on road price in Madurai starts from Rs. 2.49 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi RS Q8 4.0L TFSI₹ 2.49 Crore
...Read More

Audi RS Q8 Variant Wise Price List in Madurai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4.0L TFSI
₹2.49 Crore*On-Road Price
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,07,05,000
RTO
31,05,750
Insurance
7,03,970
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Madurai
2,48,86,920
EMI@5,34,917/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Audi RS Q8 Alternatives

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

2.1 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Land Cruiser Price in Madurai
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Range Rover Sport Price in Madurai
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.43 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maybach GLS Price in Madurai
BMW X5 M

BMW X5 M

1.95 Cr
Check Latest Offers
X5 M Price in Madurai

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    Audi Q5

    65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi A4

    42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi Q3

    44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all  Audi Cars

Audi RS Q8 News

Audi RS Q8 is slightly faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and only marginally short of figures achieved by Lamborghini Urus in a 0-100kmph sprint. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Diwali special first drive review: Why Audi RS Q8 is a firecracker on 4 wheels
14 Nov 2020
BMW plans to launch 19 products, including cars and motorcycles in India in CY2024. Seen here is BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah.
BMW maintains sales spurt in 2024, reports 51% growth in Q1 car deliveries
8 Apr 2024
Buoyed by the rising demand for luxury cars, Audi India posted 33 per cent and 50 per cent growth in new and used car sales, respectively.
Audi India posts 33% growth in FY24 with 7,027 cars
2 Apr 2024
Audi hopes to see significant growth in India in 2024, while it also hopes the luxury car segment will cross the annual 50,000-unit sales milestone this year.
Luxury car sales in India could breach 50k units mark in 2024, hopes Audi
31 Mar 2024
Audi is working on a new entry-level electric car, which could come christened as A2 or Q2 and will be positioned below Q4 E-Tron.
Audi working on a new entry-level EV, launch in 2027: CEO Gernot Dollner
25 Mar 2024
View all
 Audi RS Q8 News

Audi RS Q8 Videos

Audi RSQ8 is slightly faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and only marginally short of figures achieved by Lamborghini Urus in a 0-100 kmph sprint.
Diwali special first drive review: Audi RS Q8
14 Nov 2020
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Audi RS Q8 FAQs

The Audi Rs Q8 4.0L TFSI is priced on the road at Rs 2,48,86,920 in Madurai.
In Madurai, the RTO charges for the Audi Rs Q8 4.0L TFSI will be Rs 31,05,750.
In Madurai, the insurance charges for the Audi Rs Q8 4.0L TFSI will be Rs 7,03,970.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Audi Rs Q8 base variant in Madurai: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,07,05,000, RTO - Rs. 31,05,750, Insurance - Rs. 7,03,970, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Audi Rs Q8 in ##cityName## is Rs. 2,48,86,920.
Top model of Audi Rs Q8 is Audi 4.0L TFSI and the on road price in Madurai is Rs. 2,48,86,920.
The on-road price of Audi Rs Q8 in Madurai starts at Rs. 2,48,86,920 and goes upto Rs. 2,48,86,920. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Audi Rs Q8 in Madurai will be Rs. 5,04,617. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

54 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Lexus LM

Lexus LM

2 - 2.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD Seal

BYD Seal

41 - 53 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

MG 4 EV

MG 4 EV

30 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi Q8 2024

Audi Q8 2024

1.17 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details