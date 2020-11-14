Saved Articles

Audi RS Q8 On Road Price in Goa

2.53 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Goa
RS Q8 Price in Goa

Audi RS Q8 on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 2.53 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi RS Q8 4.0L TFSI₹ 2.53 Crore
Audi RS Q8 Variant Wise Price List in Goa

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
4.0L TFSI
₹2.53 Crore*On-Road Price
3996 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,07,05,000
RTO
37,76,900
Insurance
8,07,373
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Goa
2,52,89,773
EMI@5,43,576/mo
Land Cruiser Price in Goa
Check Latest Offers
Maybach GLS Price in Goa
X5 M Price in Goa
Audi RS Q8 News

Audi RS Q8 is slightly faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and only marginally short of figures achieved by Lamborghini Urus in a 0-100kmph sprint. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Diwali special first drive review: Why Audi RS Q8 is a firecracker on 4 wheels
14 Nov 2020
Audi sees the disruptive situation in its supply chain will improve in the coming months.
Red Sea crisis impacting automotive supply chain, says Audi India
11 Feb 2024
The newly updated Audi Q7 SUV made its debut in January 2024. (Photo is representational)
Next-gen Audi Q7 to debut in 2026. Here's what to expect
6 Feb 2024
The upcoming Audi Q7 facelift comes with some subtle yet significant design and feature updates.
Audi Q7 facelift breaks cover, dons new fascia and customizable laser headlights
30 Jan 2024
The A6 Avant e-tron has a floor-mounted 100 kWh battery that offers a claimed range of around 700 km. Audi claims it can recharge from 5 to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes. (Image: Autoblog)
Audi A6 Avant E-Tron spied testing, expected mid-2024 launch
22 Jan 2024
Audi RS Q8 Videos

Audi RSQ8 is slightly faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and only marginally short of figures achieved by Lamborghini Urus in a 0-100 kmph sprint.
Diwali special first drive review: Audi RS Q8
14 Nov 2020
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
Top Luxury Cars

Audi RS Q8 FAQs

The Audi Rs Q8 4.0L TFSI is priced on the road at Rs 2,52,89,773 in Goa.
In Goa, the RTO charges for the Audi Rs Q8 4.0L TFSI will be Rs 37,76,900.
In Goa, the insurance charges for the Audi Rs Q8 4.0L TFSI will be Rs 8,07,373.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Audi Rs Q8 base variant in Goa: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 2,07,05,000, RTO - Rs. 37,76,900, Insurance - Rs. 8,07,373, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Audi Rs Q8 in ##cityName## is Rs. 2,52,89,773.
Top model of Audi Rs Q8 is Audi 4.0L TFSI and the on road price in Goa is Rs. 2,52,89,773.
The on-road price of Audi Rs Q8 in Goa starts at Rs. 2,52,89,773 and goes upto Rs. 2,52,89,773. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Audi Rs Q8 in Goa will be Rs. 5,12,785. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

