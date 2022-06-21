Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Rub - Strips
Body Coloured
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Side Window Blinds
Front and Rear Manual
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
isplay Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Interior Colours
Saiga Beige, Okapi Brown
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Head-rests
Front, Second & Third