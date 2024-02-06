Audi Q7 on road price in Karnal starts from Rs. 91.72 Lakhs.
The on road price for Audi Q7 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.01 Crore in Karnal.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Audi Q7 55 TFSI Premium Plus and the most priced model is Audi Q7 55 TFSI Technology.
Visit your nearest
Audi Q7 dealers and showrooms in Karnal for best offers.
Audi Q7 on road price breakup in Karnal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Audi Q7 is mainly compared to Audi Q5 which starts at Rs. 65.18 Lakhs in Karnal, BMW X5 which starts at Rs. 93.9 Lakhs in Karnal and Toyota Land Cruiser 250 starting at Rs. 1 Cr in Karnal.
Variants On-Road Price Audi Q7 55 TFSI Premium Plus ₹ 91.72 Lakhs Audi Q7 55 TFSI Technology ₹ 1.01 Crore
