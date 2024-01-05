Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Audi Q5 on road price in Jammu starts from Rs. 68.81 Lakhs.
The on road price for Audi Q5 top variant goes up to Rs. 75.24 Lakhs in Jammu.
The lowest price model is Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus and the most priced model is Audi Q5 45 TFSI Technology.
Audi Q5 on road price breakup in Jammu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Audi Q5 is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Jammu, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque which starts at Rs. 64.12 Lakhs in Jammu and Jeep Wrangler 2024 starting at Rs. 65 Lakhs in Jammu.
Variants On-Road Price Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus ₹ 68.81 Lakhs Audi Q5 45 TFSI Technology ₹ 75.24 Lakhs
