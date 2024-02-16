HT Auto
Audi Q3 On Road Price in Mangalore

Audi Q3 On Road Price in Mangalore

55.28 - 61.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mangalore
Q3 Price in Mangalore

Audi Q3 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 55.28 Lakhs. The on road price for Audi Q3 top variant goes up to Rs. 61.98 Lakhs in Mangalore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Audi Q3 Premium Plus₹ 55.28 Lakhs
Audi Q3 Technology₹ 61.98 Lakhs
...Read More

Audi Q3 Variant Wise Price List in Mangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Premium Plus
₹55.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,89,000
RTO
8,34,020
Insurance
2,04,560
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Mangalore)
55,28,080
EMI@1,18,820/mo
Technology
₹61.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup

Audi Q3 Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Fortuner Price in Mangalore
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
GLA Price in Mangalore
UPCOMING
Lexus UX

Lexus UX

40 Lakhs Onwards
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

29.98 - 43 Lakhs
Gloster Price in Mangalore
Toyota Fortuner Legender

Toyota Fortuner Legender

43.66 - 47.64 Lakhs
Fortuner Legender Price in Mangalore

Popular Audi Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    Audi Q5

    65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi A4

    42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi Q7

    79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi A6

    54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    Audi RS5

    1.04 Cr* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

View all Audi Cars

Audi Q3 News

BYD is on the hunt and it smells Tesla. Cars like BYD Song (in pic) are helping the Chinese company notch up sales numbers fast.
Tesla dominance in EV world under big threat, BYD sprints to equal Q3 market share
16 Feb 2024
Hero MotoCorp reported a 51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for Q3 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,073.40 crore
Hero MotoCorp’s profit surges 51% YoY to 1,073 crore in Q3 FY2025
10 Feb 2024
Maruti Suzuki's two flagship SUVs Brezza and Grand Vitara continue to drive up its sales numbers helping the carmaker to record profit in Q3. However, small cars like Baleno have seen a downslide over past several months.
Brezza, Grand Vitara SUV sales boost Maruti Suzuki's profit in Q3
31 Jan 2024
New car launches like the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Fronx, as well as the Hyundai Exter and Verna, among others have catapulted new car purchases
Online new car buying platform CarLelo registers 300% growth in bookings in Q3 2023
18 Oct 2023
Audi Q3 Sportback is longer and slightly narrower than Q3 SUV but also stands slightly less tall than the model.
Audi Q3 Sportback review: Blue is the new Black
15 May 2023
 Audi Q3 News

Audi Q3 Videos

The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
Audi Q8 e-tron will replace the existing e-tron electric SUV and is likely to be launched in India next year.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First Look
9 Nov 2022
The 2022 Audi A8 L boasts of several high-end features as the flagship luxury sedan from the German carmaker.
Audi A8 L: Top 10 features you should know
17 Oct 2022
