|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Q3 is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Q3 Bold Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 62.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of
Q3 is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Q3 Bold Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 62.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Bold Edition is 62.4 litres & Automatic respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Gear Indicator, Cruise Control, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price