Audi Q3 Bold Edition

Audi Q3 Front Left Side
1/10
Audi Q3 Side View Left
2/10
Audi Q3 Rear Left View
3/10
Audi Q3 Front View
4/10
Audi Q3 Rear View
5/10
Audi Q3 Headlight
View all Images
6/10
62.83 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Audi Q3 Key Specs
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Q3 Bold Edition Latest Updates

Q3 is a 5 seater SUV which has 3 variants. The price of Q3 Bold Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 62.83 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
  • Max Torque: 320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 62.4 litres
  • BootSpace: 355 litres
    Audi Q3 Bold Edition Price

    Bold Edition
    ₹62.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    54,65,000
    RTO
    5,75,500
    Insurance
    2,42,196
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    62,82,696
    EMI@1,35,040/mo
    Audi Q3 Bold Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    7.3 seconds
    Driving Range
    896 km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    192 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Bootspace
    355 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    62.4 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Scuff Plates
    Aluminium
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    50000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    10
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    18 inch
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Audi Q3 Bold Edition EMI
    EMI1,21,536 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    56,54,426
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    56,54,426
    Interest Amount
    16,37,714
    Payable Amount
    72,92,140

    Audi Q3 other Variants

    Premium Plus
    ₹51.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    44,89,000
    RTO
    4,77,900
    Insurance
    2,04,560
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    51,71,960
    EMI@1,11,166/mo
    Technology
    ₹57.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1984 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup

