Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] price starts at ₹ 2.95 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.95 Cr (Ex-showroom). Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] comes in 1 variants. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024]'s top variant is Coupe.
|Model Name
Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024]
|Ferrari Portofino
|Lamborghini Huracan Evo
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹2.95 Cr Onwards
₹3.5 Cr Onwards
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr
|Engine
3982
3855 cc
5204 cc
|Mileage
8.6 kmpl
8.8 kmpl
7.2-7.3 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024]'s petrol variant is 8.62 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Coupe comes with a 73 litres fuel tank.
