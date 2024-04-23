HT Auto
Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024]
Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024]
Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024]

2.95 Cr* Onwards
Available Colours
Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Key Specs
Engine3982.0 cc
Mileage8.6 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
  2025 Aston Martin Vantage makes way to India at ₹3.99 crore. Check what's new
  2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster officially revealed

    Ferrari Portofino

    Ferrari Portofino

    3.5 Cr Onwards
    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    Lamborghini Huracan Evo

    3.22 - 3.73 Cr
    UPCOMING
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe

    3 Cr Onwards
    Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Variants & Price

    Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] price starts at ₹ 2.95 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.95 Cr (Ex-showroom). Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] comes in 1 variants. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024]'s top variant is Coupe.

    Coupe
    2.95 Cr*
    3982 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.
    Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Specifications and Features

    Body TypeCoupe
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage8.6 kmpl
    Engine3982.0 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all Vantage [2018-2024] specs and features

    Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024]
    		Ferrari PortofinoLamborghini Huracan Evo
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹2.95 Cr Onwards
    ₹3.5 Cr Onwards
    ₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr
    Engine
    3982
    3855 cc
    5204 cc
    Mileage
    8.6 kmpl
    8.8 kmpl
    7.2-7.3 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Mileage

    Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024]'s petrol variant is 8.62 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Coupe comes with a 73 litres fuel tank.

    Coupe
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    8.62

      Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] News

      Aston Martin has updated the Vantage with performance and design upgrades
      2025 Aston Martin Vantage makes way to India at 3.99 crore. Check what’s new
      23 Apr 2024
      The V12 Vantage Roadster comes with the same engine as a hardtop V12 Vantage.&nbsp;
      2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster officially revealed
      20 Aug 2022
      2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage final edition comes with a host of upgraded mechanical bits.
      Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
      16 Mar 2022
      Aston Martin V12 Vantage to break cover on March 16.
      Aston Martin V12 Vantage to return one last time, unveiling on March 16
      11 Mar 2022
      Aston Martin Vantage safety car
      Aston Martin Vantage becomes official safety car of 2022 Formula One
      27 Feb 2022
      Aston Martin Videos

      Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
      Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
      30 Sept 2023
      The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
      Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
      10 Jul 2020
      Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
      Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
      2 May 2024
      Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
      2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
      29 Apr 2024
      The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that can offer up to 267 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with water fording capacity of 864 mm.
      2024 Jeep Wrangler first impressions: Rugged with more style and features
      25 Apr 2024
      Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] FAQs

      Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Vantage [2018-2024] was Rs. 2.95 Cr (ex-showroom).
      The top variant of Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] was Coupe with the last recorded price of Rs. 2.95 Cr (ex-showroom).
      Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] was a 2 Seater Coupe.

