Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Specifications

Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a two-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 8.6 kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Vantage [2018-2024] measures 4,465 mm in length, 1,942 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,704 mm. A two-seat model, Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less