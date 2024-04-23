Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Specifications

Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. It is a two-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 8.6 kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Vantage [2018-2024] measures 4,465 mm in length, 1,942 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,704 mm. A two-seat model, Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] sits in the Coupe segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] price starts at ₹ 2.95 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.95 Cr (Ex-showroom). Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] comes in 1 variants. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024]'s top variant is Coupe.
Coupe
₹2.95 Cr* *Last Recorded Price
3982 cc
Petrol
Automatic
