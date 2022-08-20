2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster officially revealed

Only 249 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster will be made and each one is already sold.

Luxury British brand, Aston Martin has revealed the new V12 Vantage Roadster, it is basically a Vantage Roadster but this time, the manufacturer is offering it with a V12 powertrain. The roadster body style means that the occupants would be able to hear the V12 engine even more because of the roofless design. The production of the V12 Vantage Roadster is limited to 249 units. The production of the V12 Vantage Roadster is due to commence in Q3 of 2022, with the first deliveries scheduled to begin during Q4 2022.

Aston Martin Vantage's V12 engine has a capacity of 5.2 litres and has been twin-turbocharged. It produces 700 Ps of max power at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 753 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission that is sourced from ZF.

Aston Martin has worked on the dynamics to ensure that the Roadster performs just like the Hardtop.

The engine is front-mid mounted and the power is transferred to the rear wheels. The suspension hardware is shared with the regular Vantage but the manufacturer has retuned it. The alloy wheels on the V12 Vantage are 21 inches and they come fitted with Pilot 4S high-performance tyres as standard. They measure 275/35 R21 in the front and 315/30 R21 at the rear.

Braking duties are done by 6 piston calipers in the front and 4 piston calipers at the rear. Aston Martin is using Carbon Ceramic Brakes to reduce brake fade. They also help in removing unsprung mass by 23 kgs when compared to steel discs.

To keep the weight down, the V12 Vantage Roadster's front bumper, clamshell bonnet, front fenders and side sills are made from carbon fibre and the rear bumper and deck lid are made from weight-saving composite material. Aston Martin has used a lightweight battery and a new centre-mounted twin-exit exhaust system. The new exhaust system has helped in decreasing the weight of the vehicle by 7.2 kgs. There are also new seats that help in further shedding down the weight by 7.3 kgs.

