Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage will be produced in a very limited number of 333 units.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2022, 06:28 PM
2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage final edition comes with a host of upgraded mechanical bits.
2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage final edition comes with a host of upgraded mechanical bits.
2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage final edition comes with a host of upgraded mechanical bits.
2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage final edition comes with a host of upgraded mechanical bits.

British supercar manufacturer Aston Martin has brought its iconic V12 Vantage for the last time. The 2022 Aston Martin V2 Vantage comes with the same twin-turbo 5.2-litre V12 engine but promises more power and agility than before. Also, Aston Martin claims that the new V12 Vantage comes with more downforce than before, which means it comes with better stability during high-speed runs.

(Also Read: Aston Martin Vantage becomes official safety car of 2022 Formula One)

The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage will be produced in a very limited number of 333 units. The pricing of the car is yet to be announced. It is slated for production this year and deliveries will commence in the second quarter of 2023.

To make it more exclusive, Aston Martin has introduced a whole bunch of special features to the car and its famous V12 engine as well. This V12 engine is a familiar power mill that also appeared under the hood of Aston Martin DB11 and DBS models. It was also the power source for the Vantage based V12 Speedster.

The engine in the final edition of Aston Martin V12 Vantage has been re-tuned to churn out 690 hp of peak power output and 752 Nm of maximum torque output generated between 1,800 and 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. The V12 engine is claimed to propel the car from 0 to 96 kmph in 3.4 seconds at a top speed of 321 kmph. The car also comes equipped with a mechanical limited-slip differential at the rear.

Not only the mechanical upgrade, but the 2022 Aston Martin V12 Vantage final edition also comes with a revised body. It gets 1.6-inch wider than before in order to accommodate the wider track and meaty tyres. The car runs on 275 mm front and 315 mm rear tyres. Its front grille has become 25 per cent larger than before, in order to provide more cooling to the mammoth engine. The hood has a scalloped vent as well, for the same purpose.

Aston Martin has used extensive carbon fibre elements in order to reduce the weight of this car and make it tough and rigid. The bumpers, side skirts, fenders, hood and trunk lid come with carbon fibre elements. It also comes with a special centre-exit exhaust that comes shedding a significant amount of weight than the standard Vantage exhaust. For braking duty, the V12 Vantage gets carbon-ceramic brake pads as standard with six-piston front callipers and four-piston rear callipers.

While so many changes have been introduced at the exterior and to the mechanical front, the carbon of this car appears similar to a regular model. However, the Sports Plus seats with semi-aniline leather with quilted stitching and perforations give it a distinctive visual appearance.

First Published Date: 16 Mar 2022, 06:27 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Aston Martin V12 Vantage supercar luxury car
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

