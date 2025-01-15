Vantage [2018-2024] vs Huracan Evo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Vantage [2018-2024] Huracan evo Brand Aston Martin Lamborghini Price ₹ 2.95 Cr ₹ 3.22 Cr Mileage 8.6 kmpl 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 3982 cc 5204 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 10

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] and Lamborghini Huracan Evo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin Vantage [2018-2024] Price starts at Rs. 2.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Coupe, Lamborghini Huracan Evo Price starts at Rs. 3.22 Cr (last recorded price) for RWD. Vantage [2018-2024]: 3982 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Huracan Evo: 5204 cc engine, 7.2 to 7.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.