Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Kullu starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Kullu starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Kullu for best offers.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Kullu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Kullu, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Kullu and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Kullu.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price