Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Barmer starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Barmer starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Barmer for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Barmer includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Barmer, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Barmer and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Barmer. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs