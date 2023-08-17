Vespa Justin Bieber Edition on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 7.36 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Vespa Justin Bieber Edition on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 7.36 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Vespa Justin Bieber Edition dealers and showrooms in Thane for best offers. Vespa Justin Bieber Edition on road price breakup in Thane includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Vespa Justin Bieber Edition STD ₹ 7.36 Lakhs