HT Auto

Vespa Justin Bieber Edition STD

Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Right View
1/8
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Rear Right View
2/8
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Brand Name View
3/8
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Headlight View
4/8
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Indicator View
5/8
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Model Name View
6/8
7.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Key Specs
Engine155
Power12.50 PS @ 7750 rpm
Max Speed120 kmph
Justin Bieber Edition STD Latest Updates

The price of Justin Bieber Edition STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 8 L litres. It offers many features like

  • Fuel Capacity: 8 L
  • Length: 1870 mm
  • Max Power: 12.50 PS @ 7750 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get
    Vespa Justin Bieber Edition STD Price

    STD
    ₹7.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    155
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,45,690
    RTO
    51,655
    Insurance
    19,547
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,16,892
    EMI@15,409/mo
    Vespa Justin Bieber Edition STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    8 L
    Length
    1870 mm
    Wheelbase
    1340 mm
    Additional Storage
    Yes
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    735 mm
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Front Brake Diameter
    200 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-12 Rear :-120/70-12
    Rear Brake Diameter
    140 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    120 kmph
    Max Power
    12.50 PS @ 7750 rpm
    Stroke
    58.6 mm
    Max Torque
    12.4 Nm @ 6750 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    155
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Automatic Centrifugal Dry Clutch With Vibration Dampers
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    3
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    58 mm
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Vespa Justin Bieber Edition STD EMI
    EMI13,868 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,45,202
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,45,202
    Interest Amount
    1,86,872
    Payable Amount
    8,32,074

