The price of Justin Bieber Edition STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 8 L litres. It offers many features like The price of Justin Bieber Edition STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.17 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 8 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 8 L
Length: 1870 mm
Max Power: 12.50 PS @ 7750 rpm
Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4-Stroke, 3 Valves, i-get