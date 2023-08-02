HT Auto
TVS Victor

57,877 - 60,857*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
TVS Victor is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

TVS Victor Specs

TVS Victor comes with Manual transmission. The price of Victor starts at Rs. 57,877 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Victor sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market.

TVS Victor Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Premium SBT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
8 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
1980 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Height
1090 mm
Width
750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75 X 17,Rear :-3.00 X 17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
480 km
Max Power
9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Stroke
48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
4 Speed
Bore
53.5 mm
Emission Type
BS4
Chassis
Single Cradle Tubular Frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic Oil Damped Front Suspension
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic Series Spring Suspensi
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
No
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
No
Underseat storage
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Pillion
Additional Features
3v Eco Thrust
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
No
Battery Type
MF

TVS News

TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
All-women motorcycle rally reaches Kargil on TVS Ronin, celebrates Kargil Divas
29 Jul 2023
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
Indian Army flags off all-women bike rally atop TVS Ronin to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas
18 Jul 2023
MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
TVS says it has over 30,000 bookings for the iQube with strong demand for the electric scooter
TVS Motor sales grow 9% in May 2023; over 30,000 bookings pending for iQube
13 Jul 2023
View all
 

TVS Victor Variants & Price List

TVS Victor price starts at ₹ 57,877 and goes upto ₹ 60,857 (Ex-showroom). TVS Victor comes in 3 variants. TVS Victor top variant price is ₹ 60,857.

Drum SBT
57,877* *Last Recorded Price
109.0 cc
9.4 bhp @ 7
Disc SBT
59,877* *Last Recorded Price
109.0 cc
9.4 bhp @ 7
Premium SBT
60,857* *Last Recorded Price
109.0 cc
9.4 bhp @ 7
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

