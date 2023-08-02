Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Victor comes with Manual transmission. The price of Victor starts at Rs. 57,877 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Victor sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market.
TVS Victor price starts at ₹ 57,877 and goes upto ₹ 60,857 (Ex-showroom). TVS Victor comes in 3 variants. TVS Victor top variant price is ₹ 60,857.
Drum SBT
₹57,877* *Last Recorded Price
109.0 cc
9.4 bhp @ 7
Disc SBT
₹59,877* *Last Recorded Price
109.0 cc
9.4 bhp @ 7
Premium SBT
₹60,857* *Last Recorded Price
109.0 cc
9.4 bhp @ 7
