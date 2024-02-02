Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Jupiter on road price in Vaijanath starts from Rs. 90,300.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 94,190 in Vaijanath.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect.
Visit your nearest
TVS Jupiter dealers and showrooms in Vaijanath for best offers.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Vaijanath includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Vaijanath, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Vaijanath and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Vaijanath.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 90,300 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 93,770 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 98,660 TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect ₹ 94,190
