TVS Jupiter on road price in Washim starts from Rs. 83,120.
The on road price for TVS Jupiter top variant goes up to Rs. 89,220 in Washim.
The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter ZX.
TVS Jupiter on road price breakup in Washim includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Washim, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Washim and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Washim.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter Sheet Metal Wheel ₹ 83,120 TVS Jupiter STD ₹ 85,640 TVS Jupiter ZX ₹ 89,220
