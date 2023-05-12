TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with 197.75 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 42.58 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. The price of Apache RTR 200 4V starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V sits in the Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less