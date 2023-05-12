HT Auto
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Specifications

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V starting price is Rs. 1,25,815 in India. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Specs

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with 197.75 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The model comes with an average claimed mileage of 42.58 kmpl, depending on drive conditions and has a fuel tank capacity of ...Read More

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Dual Channel ABS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
2.5 L
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2050 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Height
1050 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Quarter Mile
18.72 secs @ 109.26 kmph
Highway Mileage
42.58 kmpl
City Mileage
50.70 kmpl
Top Speed
127 kmph
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.93s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
17.60 mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
7.89s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
7.95s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.48s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
3.9s
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
55.22 mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
32.04 mm
Max Power
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Mapped ignition system
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Displacement
197.75 cc
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
66 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Mono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban
Navigation
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED With AHO

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V News

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V remains one of the more delectable motorcycles on sale in the segment
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V & Apache RTR 200 4V get price hikes
12 May 2023
For 2023, Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 with a more sophisticated front suspension and the instrument cluster now shows more information.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Price and specs compared
24 Mar 2023
Both motorcycles have a different design language. It is the Apache RTR 200 4V that looks more aggressive.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
23 Dec 2022
Both the motorcycles are offered in three paint schemes.
Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Which one should you get?
22 Oct 2022
The Apache is a streetfighter whereas the Ronin is a mix of various different designs.&nbsp;
Sibling rivalry: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Ronin 225 compared
24 Sept 2022
View all
 

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Variants & Price List

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price starts at ₹ 1.26 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.42 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes in 2 variants. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V top variant price is ₹ 1.31 Lakhs.

Single Channel ABS
1.26 Lakhs*
197.75 cc
42.58 kmpl
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Dual Channel ABS
1.31 Lakhs*
197.75 cc
42.58 kmpl
Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Get On Road Price
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

