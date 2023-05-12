HT Auto

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Images

Check out the latest images of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. The images showcase the ...Read More

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
All
Exterior

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V News

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V remains one of the more delectable motorcycles on sale in the segment
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V & Apache RTR 200 4V get price hikes
12 May 2023
For 2023, Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 with a more sophisticated front suspension and the instrument cluster now shows more information.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Price and specs compared
24 Mar 2023
Both motorcycles have a different design language. It is the Apache RTR 200 4V that looks more aggressive.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Which one should you buy?
23 Dec 2022
Both the motorcycles are offered in three paint schemes.
Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Which one should you get?
22 Oct 2022
The Apache is a streetfighter whereas the Ronin is a mix of various different designs.&nbsp;
Sibling rivalry: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Ronin 225 compared
24 Sept 2022
View all
 

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Videos

In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
15 Aug 2020
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
16 Sept 2021
2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
3 Sept 2021
View all
 

Trending TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all TVS Bikes

Trending TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers