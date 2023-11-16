Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Dual Channel ABS

1/22
2/22
3/22
4/22
5/22
View all Images
6/22
1.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Key Specs
Engine197.75 cc
Mileage42.58 kmpl
View all Apache RTR 200 4V specs and features

Apache RTR 200 4V Dual Channel ABS Latest Updates

Apache RTR 200 4V falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Apache RTR 200 4V Dual Channel ABS (top model) in Delhi

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2050 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 42.58 kmpl
  • Max Power: Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
  • Engine Type: SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
    • Mileage of Dual Channel ABS is 42.58 kmpl....Read More

    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Dual Channel ABS Price

    Dual Channel ABS
    ₹1.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    197.75 cc
    42.58 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,34,365
    RTO
    10,749
    Insurance
    9,298
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,54,412
    EMI@3,319/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Dual Channel ABS Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Reserve
    2.5 L
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2050 mm
    Wheelbase
    1353 mm
    Kerb Weight
    152 kg
    Height
    1050 mm
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Width
    790 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    270 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    13.93s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    17.60 mm
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    7.89s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    7.95s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    5.48s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    3.9s
    Quarter Mile
    18.72 secs @ 109.26 kmph
    Highway Mileage
    42.58 kmpl
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    55.22 mm
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    32.04 mm
    City Mileage
    50.70 kmpl
    Top Speed
    127 kmph
    Max Power
    Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
    Stroke
    57.8 mm
    Max Torque
    Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Mapped ignition system
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.0:1
    Displacement
    197.75 cc
    Clutch
    Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
    Cooling System
    Oil Cooled
    Engine Type
    SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    66 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Mono Tube - Mono Shock
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Sports,Urban
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Navigation
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Pilot Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED With AHO
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Dual Channel ABS EMI
    EMI2,987 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,38,970
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,38,970
    Interest Amount
    40,250
    Payable Amount
    1,79,220

    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V other Variants

    Single Channel ABS
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    197.75 cc
    42.58 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,29,315
    RTO
    10,345
    Insurance
    9,213
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,48,873
    EMI@3,200/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Alternatives

    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Disc

    1.04 - 1.07 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 2... vs Apache RTR 1...
    TVS Apache RTR 180

    TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6

    1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Apache RTR 2... vs Apache RTR 1...

    Popular TVS Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  TVS Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details