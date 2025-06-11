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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025] Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage37 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity197.75 cc155 cc
Power20.82 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L10 L
Length
2050 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1353 mm1325 mm
Height
1050 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg141 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm810 mm
Width
790 mm800 mm
ABS
YesYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
127 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
197.75 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
SI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooledLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plateWet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
66 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Double Cradle Split Synchro Stiff Frame-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Preload AdjusterTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Tube - Mono ShockLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Bore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through TechnologyY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED With AHOLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,69,7241,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,8201,69,550
RTO
11,74515,024
Insurance
11,15913,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6484,254
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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