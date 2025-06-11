In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power and torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|197.75 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.82 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS