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HomeCompare BikesPulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar N160 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar N160 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pulsar N160 engine makes power and torque 16 PS PS & 14.65 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar N160 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Pulsar N160 mileage is around 59.11 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar n160 Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage59.11 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity164.82 cc197.75 cc
Power16 PS PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar N160
Single Channel Single Seat
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Bajaj Pulsar N160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L12 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Length
1989 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm1353 mm
Height
1050 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
147 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
Width
743 mm790 mm
Front Caliper
2 Piston-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
25 psi-
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
120 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
16 PS @ 8750 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
62.38 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
14.65 Nm @ 6750 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Spark Plugs
2 Per Cylinder-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
164.82 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder, SOHC, 2 Valve, Air Cooled, FISI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up-
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm66 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks (37 mm)Telescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
Nitrox MonoshockMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km-
Pass Beam Switch
Yes-
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes-
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Pillion Seat
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Kill Switch
Yes-
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes-
Distance To Empty
Yes-
Rear Footpegs
Yes-
Hazard Light Switch
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Gear Position Indicator
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
LCD-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,4501,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,1421,46,820
RTO
10,02111,745
Insurance
12,28711,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9753,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

Pulsar N160 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Apache RTR 160
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar N160 vs Pulsar NS200

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