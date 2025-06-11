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HomeCompare BikesApache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

TVS Apache RTR 160 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 160 engine makes power and torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Apache rtr 160 Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandTVSTVS
Price₹ 1.12 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage47 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity159.7 cc197.75 cc
Power16.04 PS PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Front Suspension View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
2085 mm2050 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1353 mm
Height
1105 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Width
730 mm790 mm
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
107 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
159.7 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel InjectionSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Clutch
Slipper ClutchWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic forksTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aidMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Sports,UrbanRain,Sports,Urban
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through TechnologyBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
AHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position LampLED With AHO
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,6421,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,1901,46,820
RTO
8,97511,745
Insurance
11,47711,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8503,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis
Latest Offers
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Bring Home Exchange bonus of up to ₹4000/- on max ...
Applicable on apachertr160drum & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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Latest Car & Bike News

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Auto recap, June 10: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V launched, Citroen announces benefits and more
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TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The newly introduced 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 features dual-channel ABS for the first time.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched with dual-channel ABS at 1.34 lakh
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2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 teased ahead of launch
24 Jun 2025
The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with a range of updates that includes new USD front forks, OBD-2B compliance, and new colour options.
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