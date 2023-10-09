TVS Apache RR 310 on road price in Mandapeta starts from Rs. 2.96 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS Apache RR 310 on road price in Mandapeta starts from Rs. 2.96 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS Apache RR 310 dealers and showrooms in Mandapeta for best offers. TVS Apache RR 310 on road price breakup in Mandapeta includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the TVS Apache RR 310 is mainly compared to KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Mandapeta, TVS Apache RTR 310 which starts at Rs. 2.43 Lakhs in Mandapeta and Honda CBR300R starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Mandapeta. Variants On-Road Price TVS Apache RR 310 ABS ₹ 2.96 Lakhs