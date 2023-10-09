HT Auto
TVS Apache RR 310 On Road Price in Bargarh

4 out of 5
TVS Apache RR 310 Tvs Apache Rr310
TVS Apache RR 310 Engine
TVS Apache RR 310 Exhuast View
TVS Apache RR 310 Foot Rest View
TVS Apache RR 310 Front Brake View
TVS Apache RR 310 Front Indicator
4 out of 5
2.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bargarh
Apache RR 310 Price in Bargarh

TVS Apache RR 310 on road price in Bargarh starts from Rs. 2.81 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Apache RR 310 ABS₹ 2.81 Lakhs
TVS Apache RR 310 Variant Wise Price List in Bargarh

ABS
₹2.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
312.2 cc
34.45 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,49,990
RTO
15,787
Insurance
13,070
Accessories Charges
2,000
On-Road Price in Bargarh
2,80,847
EMI@6,036/mo
TVS Apache RR 310 Alternatives

Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400

2.3 Lakhs
Dominar 400 Price in Bargarh
KTM 200 Duke

KTM 200 Duke

1.97 Lakhs
200 Duke Price in Bargarh
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar NS400

Bajaj Pulsar NS400

2 Lakhs Onwards
KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200

2.18 Lakhs Onwards
RC 200 Price in Bargarh
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.39 Lakhs
250 Duke Price in Bargarh
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs
Apache RTR 310 Price in Bargarh

Popular TVS Bikes

TVS Apache RR 310 News

The new TVS Apache RR310 now comes with a special Race Replica graphic that delineates its sporty character.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Apache RR 310 BTO track test review: A customised missile for race track
9 Oct 2023
Both motorcycles use the same engine that produces 34 hp and 27 Nm.
TVS Apache RR 310 vs BMW G 310 RR: 5 differences between the motorcycles
2 Nov 2022
BMW G 310 RR and TVS Apache RR 310 come sharing same chassis and engine along with many other components, but there are distinctiveness.
What makes New BMW G 310 RR different from TVS Apache RR 310
18 Jul 2022
The TVS Apache RR 310 Asia OMC race bike comes out to be a significantly modified motorcycle compared to the standard model sold to regular customers.
Race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 crosses 201 km/hr at race circuit in Malaysia
3 Jun 2022
The 2021 Apache RR 310 is also offered as the first TVS product for the company’s new personalisation and customisation platform called TVS Built To Order.
India-made TVS Apache RR 310 launched in the Philippines
11 Dec 2021
TVS Apache RR 310 Videos

2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
3 Sept 2021
The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
31 Aug 2021
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
17 Feb 2023
