TVS Apache RTR 310 on road price in East Sikkim starts from Rs. 2.75 Lakhs.
The on road price for TVS Apache RTR 310 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.98 Lakhs in East Sikkim.
The lowest price model is TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter and the most priced model is TVS Apache RTR 310 Fury Yellow.
Visit your nearest
TVS Apache RTR 310 dealers and showrooms in East Sikkim for best offers.
TVS Apache RTR 310 on road price breakup in East Sikkim includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is mainly compared to KTM 250 Duke which starts at Rs. 2.39 Lakhs in East Sikkim, KTM RC 390 which starts at Rs. 2.53 Lakhs in East Sikkim and Honda CBR300R starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in East Sikkim.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter ₹ 2.75 Lakhs TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black ₹ 2.92 Lakhs TVS Apache RTR 310 Fury Yellow ₹ 2.98 Lakhs
