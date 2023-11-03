Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Apache RTR 310 on road price in Baloda Bazaar starts from Rs. 2.75 Lakhs.
The on road price for TVS Apache RTR 310 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.98 Lakhs in Baloda Bazaar.
The lowest price model is TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter and the most priced model is TVS Apache RTR 310 Fury Yellow.
TVS Apache RTR 310 on road price breakup in Baloda Bazaar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the TVS Apache RTR 310 is mainly compared to KTM RC 200 which starts at Rs. 2.17 Lakhs in Baloda Bazaar, KTM 250 Duke which starts at Rs. 2.39 Lakhs in Baloda Bazaar and Honda CBR300R starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Baloda Bazaar.
Variants On-Road Price TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Without Quickshifter ₹ 2.75 Lakhs TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black ₹ 2.92 Lakhs TVS Apache RTR 310 Fury Yellow ₹ 2.98 Lakhs
