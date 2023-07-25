Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Scrambler 1200 comes with 1200 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scrambler 1200 starts at Rs. 10.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Scrambler 1200 sits in the Cafe Racer Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Triumph Scrambler 1200 price starts at ₹ 10.73 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Scrambler 1200 comes in 1 variants. Triumph Scrambler 1200 top variant price is ₹ 13.75 Lakhs.
Steve McQueen Edition
₹13.75 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1200 cc
24.6 kmpl
90 PS @ 7250 rpm
