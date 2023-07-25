HT Auto
Triumph Scrambler 1200

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Specs

Triumph Scrambler 1200 comes with 1200 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scrambler 1200 starts at Rs. 10.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Scrambler 1200 sits in the ...Read More

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Specifications and Features

Steve McQueen Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
16 L
Wheelbase
1570 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Dry Weight
205 kg
Height
1250 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm
Width
905 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :- 150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
90 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
110 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.0:1
Displacement
1200 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
97.6 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel with aluminium cradles
Body Type
Cafe Racer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Öhlins fully adjustable piggy-back RSUs with twin springs. 250mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Showa ?47mm fully adjustable USD forks. 250mm wheel travel
Riding Modes
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Keyless Ignition
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Traction Control
Yes
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

