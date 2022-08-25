Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Z900 RS comes with 948 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Z900 RS starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Z900 RS sits in the Cafe Racer Bikes segment in the Indian market.
₹16.47 Lakhs*
948 cc
109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm
