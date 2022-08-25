HT Auto
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
View all Images
6/8

Kawasaki Z900 RS Specifications

Kawasaki Z900 RS starting price is Rs. 16,47,000 in India. Kawasaki Z900 RS is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
16.47 Lakhs* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Kawasaki Z900 RS Specs

Kawasaki Z900 RS comes with 948 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Z900 RS starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki Z900 RS sits in the ...Read More

Kawasaki Z900 RS Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
17 litres
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2100 mm
Wheelbase
1470 mm
Height
1150 mm
Kerb Weight
215 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm
Width
865 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 - ZR17, Rear :-180/55 - ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
56 mm
Max Torque
98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
948 cc
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Electric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Emission Type
BS-VI
Bore
73.4 mm
Chassis
Trellis high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Mono-shock
Front Suspension
41mm inverted front forks
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Analogue
Additional Features
Kawasaki Traction Control
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Kawasaki Z900 RS Alternatives

BMW F850GSAdventure

BMW F850GSAdventure

13.25 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Z900 RS vs F850GSAdvent...
Suzuki Katana

Suzuki Katana

13.65 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Z900 RS vs Katana
UPCOMING
Indian Scout

Indian Scout

13.6 Lakhs Onwards
Check Scout details
View similar Bikes
Aprilia Rs 660

Aprilia Rs 660

13.39 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Z900 RS vs Rs 660
Ducati SuperSport 950

Ducati SuperSport 950

13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Z900 RS vs SuperSport 9...

Kawasaki Z900 RS News

Kawasaki might bring the Z900 RS Cafe to India in limited numbers.&nbsp;
2023 Kawasaki Z900 RS Café unveiled globally
25 Aug 2022
MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
Kawasaki launches KX65 and KX112 bikes in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why
16 Jul 2023
The W175 retails in the international market in three key variants which are mainly differentiated in terms of styling.
Apache RTR 180 rivaling 2022 Kawasaki W175 launched in new colours
13 Jul 2023
The Eliminator is being sold in two variants in the USA.
Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 things you should know
10 Jun 2023
View all
 

Kawasaki Z900 RS Variants & Price List

Kawasaki Z900 RS price starts at ₹ 16.47 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki Z900 RS comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki Z900 RS top variant price is ₹ 16.47 Lakhs.

STD
16.47 Lakhs*
948 cc
109.96 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Kawasaki Bikes

Trending Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Kawasaki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details