HT Auto
HomeNew BikesSuzukiV-Strom SXOn Road Price in Vijaywada

Suzuki V-Strom SX On Road Price in Vijaywada

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Suzuki V-Strom SX Right View
1/10
Suzuki V-Strom SX Front View
2/10
Suzuki V-Strom SX Rear Right View
3/10
Suzuki V-Strom SX Headlight View
4/10
Suzuki V-Strom SX Indicator View
5/10
Suzuki V-Strom SX Disc Break View
View all Images
6/10
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.12 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Vijaywada
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

V-Strom SX Price in Vijaywada

Suzuki V-Strom SX on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 2.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki V-Strom SX STD₹ 2.44 Lakhs
...Read More

Suzuki V-Strom SX Variant Wise Price List in Vijaywada

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹2.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,11,600
RTO
18,928
Insurance
13,697
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Vijaywada)
2,44,225
EMI@5,249/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Suzuki V-Strom SX Alternatives

KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
250 Adventure Price in Vijaywada
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

2.09 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yezdi Adventure Price in Vijaywada
UPCOMING
Hero 450 ADV

Hero 450 ADV

2.2 Lakhs Onwards
Check 450 ADV details
View similar Bikes
Royal Enfield Scram 411

Royal Enfield Scram 411

2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Scram 411 Price in Vijaywada

Popular Suzuki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom SX News

The Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is built in India for domestic and export markets including Japan
Made in India Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 goes on sale in Japan
12 Aug 2023
The celebratory unit is a Suzuki V-Storm SX motorcycle in Champion Yellow No. 2 colour scheme.
Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out its seven millionth unit - a V-Strom SX
20 Apr 2023
Both the motorcycles use a 250 cc, single-cylinder engine. However, there are quite a bit of differences between the engines.
KTM 250 Adventure vs Suzuki V-Strom SX: Which ADV should you buy?
15 Nov 2022
The new 2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX comes out as a direct rival to the popular Royal Enfield Himalayan.
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX first ride review: Spirited adventurer with sporty heart
27 May 2022
Suzuki V-Strom SX&nbsp;
Suzuki V-Strom SX 250cc adventure tourer launched at 2.12 lakh
8 Apr 2022
View all
 Suzuki V-Strom SX News

Suzuki V-Strom SX Videos

2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX will take on rival Royal Enfield Himalayan in the tourer bike segment.
2022 Suzuki V-Strom SX: Road Test Review
27 May 2022
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ampere Nexus

Ampere Nexus

1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Lectro Muv-E

Hero Lectro Muv-E

61,999
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
CFMoto 250NK

CFMoto 250NK

1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details