Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE On Road Price in Rohtak

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Right Side View
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Left View
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Rear Right Side View
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Rear View
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Seat View
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Speedometer View
10.3 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Rohtak
V-Strom 800 DE Price in Rohtak

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE on road price in Rohtak starts from Rs. 11.46 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE STD₹ 11.46 Lakhs
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Variant Wise Price List in Rohtak

STD
₹11.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
776 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,30,000
RTO
82,400
Insurance
34,002
On-Road Price in Faridabad
(Price not available in Rohtak)
11,46,402
EMI@24,641/mo
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE News

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE uses a new 776 cc parallel-twin engine.
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo ahead of launch
1 Feb 2024
Suzuki continues to showcase a strong growth momentum with sales achieving new heights every month
Suzuki sales grow by 31% in April, achieves all-time high monthly domestic sales
3 May 2024
Over 1 lakh of pending bookings are for CNG cars at Maruti Suzuki with the alternative fuel option witnessing significant demand
Maruti Suzuki’s pending bookings amount to 1.75 lakh, more demand for CNG cars
2 May 2024
Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, clocked sales of 56,553 units, growing by 53.87% over the April 2023
Maruti Suzuki's total sales increase 5% to 168,089 units in April
1 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki expects a bounce back in the entry level segment in the next two years
Expect revival in small cars segment in 2 years: RC Bhargava
1 May 2024
Suzuki Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
