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Classic 350PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front Left View
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Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Royal Enfield Classic 350 Key Specs
Engine349 cc
View all Classic 350 specs and features

Classic 350 Gorkha Edition

Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Prices

The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition, is listed at ₹2.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Mileage

All variants of the Classic 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Colours

The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Medallion Bronze, Madras Red, Gun Grey, Emerald Green, Commando Sand, Redditch Red.

Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Engine and Transmission

The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition is powered by a 349 cc engine.

Classic 350 Gorkha Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Classic 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 priced between ₹1.64 Lakhs - 2.08 Lakhs.

Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Specs & Features

The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Hazard Light Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Malfunction Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock, Service Due Indicator and USB Charging Port.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Price

Classic 350 Gorkha Edition

₹2.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,10,684
RTO
18,355
Insurance
12,350
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,41,389
EMI@5,188/mo
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Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 litres
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.6 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubed

Mileage and Performance

Range
442 km
Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.2 bhp @ 6100 rpm
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Displacement
349 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V, 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
Led
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Battery Type
VRLA (Maintenance Free)

Features and Safety

Kill Switch
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition EMI
EMI4,670 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,17,250
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,17,250
Interest Amount
62,923
Payable Amount
2,80,173

Royal Enfield Classic 350 other Variants

Classic 350 Redditch

₹2.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,87,434
RTO
14,994
Insurance
11,842
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,14,270
EMI@4,605/mo
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61 offers Available
Close

Classic 350 Heritage

₹2.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,668
RTO
15,493
Insurance
11,947
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,21,108
EMI@4,752/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
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Classic 350 Heritage Premium

₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,040
RTO
15,843
Insurance
12,020
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,25,903
EMI@4,856/mo
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61 offers Available
View breakup

Classic 350 Signals

₹2.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,09,684
RTO
16,774
Insurance
12,216
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,38,674
EMI@5,130/mo
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61 offers Available
View breakup

Classic 350 Dark

₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,18,423
RTO
17,473
Insurance
12,363
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,48,259
EMI@5,336/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Classic 350 Chrome

₹2.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,23,275
RTO
17,862
Insurance
12,445
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,53,582
EMI@5,450/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Classic 350vsCB350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
+2
Classic 350vsBullet 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
Classic 350vsMeteor 350
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
Classic 350vsHness CB350
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Classic 350vsMavrick 440

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