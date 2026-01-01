|Engine
|349 cc
The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition, is listed at ₹2.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Classic 350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition is available in 7 colour options: Stealth Black, Medallion Bronze, Madras Red, Gun Grey, Emerald Green, Commando Sand, Redditch Red.
The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition is powered by a 349 cc engine.
In the Classic 350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 priced between ₹1.64 Lakhs - 2.08 Lakhs.
The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Hazard Light Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Malfunction Indicator, Pass Switch, Clock, Service Due Indicator and USB Charging Port.