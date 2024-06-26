The on-road price of Okinawa Lite STD in Udaipur is Rs. 63,990, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Okinawa Lite in Udaipur?

With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa Lite in Udaipur is Rs. 1,297.