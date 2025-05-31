What is the on-road price of Okinawa Lite in Noida? The on-road price of Okinawa Lite STD in Noida is Rs. 72,659, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Okinawa Lite in Noida? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa Lite in Noida is Rs. 1,473.