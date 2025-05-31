Okinawa Lite on road price in Noida starts from Rs. 72,660. Visit your nearest
Okinawa Lite on road price in Noida starts from Rs. 72,660. Visit your nearest Okinawa Lite dealers and showrooms in Noida for best offers. Okinawa Lite on road price breakup in Noida includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okinawa Lite is mainly compared to GT Force RYD Plus which starts at Rs. 68,999 in Noida, EeVe Eeve Atreo which starts at Rs. 68,999 in Noida and Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro starting at Rs. 69,256 in Noida.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Okinawa Lite STD
|₹ 72,660
Popular Okinawa Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025