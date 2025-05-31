Okinawa Lite on road price in Muzaffarnagar starts from Rs. 63,990. Visit your nearest
Okinawa Lite on road price in Muzaffarnagar starts from Rs. 63,990. Visit your nearest Okinawa Lite dealers and showrooms in Muzaffarnagar for best offers. Okinawa Lite on road price breakup in Muzaffarnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okinawa Lite is mainly compared to GT Force RYD Plus which starts at Rs. 68,999 in Muzaffarnagar, EeVe Eeve Atreo which starts at Rs. 68,999 in Muzaffarnagar and Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro starting at Rs. 69,256 in Muzaffarnagar.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Okinawa Lite STD
|₹ 63,990
