Okinawa Lite On Road Price in Kota

Okinawa Lite Front Left View
63,990*
*On-Road Price
Kota
Lite Price in

Kota

Okinawa Lite on road price in Kota starts from Rs. 63,990. Visit your nearest

Okinawa Lite Variant Wise Price List in

Kota
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Lite STD

₹ 63,990*On-Road Price
1.25 KWh
25 Kmph
60 Km
63,990
63,990
Okinawa Lite FAQs

The on-road price of Okinawa Lite STD in Kota is Rs. 63,990, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa Lite in Kota is Rs. 1,297.

