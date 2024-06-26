HT Auto
Okinawa Lite On Road Price in Dhule

63,990*
*On-Road Price
Dhule
Lite Price in Dhule

Okinawa Lite on road price in Dhule starts from Rs. 63,990.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Okinawa Lite STD₹ 63,990
...Read More

Okinawa Lite Variant Wise Price List in Dhule

STD

₹ 63,990*On-Road Price
1.25 KWh
25 Kmph
60 Km
63,990
On-Road Price in Dhule
63,990
Close

Okinawa Lite Alternatives

GT Force RYD Plus

GT Force RYD Plus

68,999
EeVe Eeve Atreo

EeVe Eeve Atreo

68,999
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-75

Hero Electric AE-75

80,000 Onwards
Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro

Amo Mobility Jaunty Pro

69,256
Benling India Falcon

Benling India Falcon

69,540
Joy e-bike Glob

Joy e-bike Glob

70,000
Popular Okinawa Bikes

Okinawa News

iVoomi S1 Lite is offered with two different battery packs.
iVoomi S1 Lite with upto 85 km of range launched at 54,999
26 Jun 2024
The Centre is investigating three electric two-wheeler manufacturers allegedly found to be violating the FAME-II norms. The list included the likes of Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Benling India Energy and Technology.
Hero Electric, Okinawa among 3 EV makers under scanner for alleged FAME-II fraud
3 Dec 2024
The Centre investigated 13 manufacturers, out of which six were found to be violating the FAME-II norms. The list included the likes of Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Benling India Energy and Technology, AMO Mobility, Greaves Electric Mobility and Revolt Motors.
Why Hero Electric, Okinawa could be blacklisted from govt's future EV schemes
24 May 2024
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
13 Dec 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
Okinawa Videos

Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter at a price of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
18 Feb 2025
The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from ₹74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
Ola Roadster, Roadster X electric motorcycles launched: Price, range, battery explained
10 Feb 2025
TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Top Electric Bikes

Okinawa Lite FAQs

The on-road price of Okinawa Lite STD in Dhule is Rs. 63,990, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa Lite in Dhule is Rs. 1,297.

