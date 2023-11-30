Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

KTM 390 Duke KTM BS6

1/23
2/23
3/23
4/23
5/23
View all Images
6/23
3.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
KTM 390 Duke Key Specs
Engine373.2 cc
View all 390 Duke specs and features

390 Duke KTM BS6 Latest Updates

390 Duke falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of 390 Duke KTM BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 3.29 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.5 L
  • Max Power: 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    KTM 390 Duke KTM BS6 Price

    KTM BS6
    ₹3.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    373.2 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,87,545
    RTO
    23,003
    Insurance
    18,218
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,28,766
    EMI@7,066/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    KTM 390 Duke KTM BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    185 mm
    Wheelbase
    1357
    Dry Weight
    163 kg
    Saddle Height
    830 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
    Stroke
    60 mm
    Max Torque
    37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Contactless, Controlled, Fully Electronic Ignition System With Digital Ignition Timing Adjustment
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    373.2 cc
    Clutch
    Assist & Slipper
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    89 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Split Steel Trellis Frame
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    WP-Monoshock
    Front Suspension
    WP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mm
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Quick Shifter
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Full Control Over Incoming Calls and An Audio Player
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    KTM 390 Duke KTM BS6 EMI
    EMI6,360 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,95,889
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,95,889
    Interest Amount
    85,700
    Payable Amount
    3,81,589

    KTM 390 Duke Alternatives

    Jawa 42 Bobber

    Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror

    2.12 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    390 Duke vs 42 Bobber
    Honda CB300F

    Honda CB300F Deluxe Pro

    2.26 - 2.3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    390 Duke vs CB300F
    Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

    Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure Ranger Camo

    2.09 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    390 Duke vs Yezdi Advent...

    Popular KTM Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  KTM Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details