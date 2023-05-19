Saved Articles

KTM 390 Adventure X On Road Price in Raigarh

3.26 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Raigarh
390 Adventure X Price in Raigarh

KTM 390 Adventure X on road price in Raigarh starts from Rs. 3.26 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 390 Adventure X STD₹ 3.26 Lakhs
KTM 390 Adventure X Variant Wise Price List in Raigarh

STD
₹3.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
373 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,80,000
RTO
23,900
Insurance
21,655
On-Road Price in Raipur
(Price not available in Raigarh)
3,25,555
EMI@6,997/mo
KTM 390 Adventure X Alternatives

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Himalayan 450 Price in Raigarh
BMW G 310 GS

BMW G 310 GS

2.9 - 3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
G 310 GS Price in Raigarh
UPCOMING
Honda CRF300L

Honda CRF300L

3.3 Lakhs Onwards
Check CRF300L details
KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
250 Adventure Price in Raigarh
Benelli TRK 251

Benelli TRK 251

2.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TRK 251 Price in Raigarh

Popular KTM Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
KTM 390 Adventure X News

KTM has not made any mechanical changes to the 390 Adventure X.
KTM 390 Adventure X: What features do you miss out on?
19 May 2023
The 390 Adventure X looks very similar to the 390 Adventure.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure X launched, is more affordable than 390 Adventure: 5 things to know
19 Apr 2023
The KTM 390 Adventure X will go on sale in a few days with the official launch yet to take place
More affordable KTM 390 Adventure X launched at 2.80 lakh. But with a catch
14 Apr 2023
KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.
2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
3 Feb 2024
Both motorcycles share the same 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price, features and specs compared
24 Jan 2024
KTM Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
KTM Duke 200 review
KTM Duke 200 review
23 Jan 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
